TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $9,714,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Match Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $381,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

