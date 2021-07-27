TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,778 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $154,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

