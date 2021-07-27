TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 702.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 37.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $4,488,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

AVYA opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

