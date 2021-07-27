TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

