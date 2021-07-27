TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

