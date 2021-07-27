TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS opened at $283.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.50 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

