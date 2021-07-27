TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Constellation Brands by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.