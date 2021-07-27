Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TOWTF stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Tuesday. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,766. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.12.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
