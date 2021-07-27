Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TOWTF stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Tuesday. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,766. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.12.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

