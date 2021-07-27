Tourmaline Oil (TOU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of TOU traded down C$0.53 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.33. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$12.63 and a 12-month high of C$36.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

