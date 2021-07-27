Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.31.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.