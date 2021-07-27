tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 221.25 ($2.89) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.65. The company has a market cap of £446.36 million and a P/E ratio of 110.63. tinyBuild has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

