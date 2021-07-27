Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,700 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.32. 136,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,474. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $71,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

