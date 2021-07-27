Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price dropped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Tilray by 99.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4,730.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

