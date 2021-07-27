Tierion Hits One Day Volume of $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.30 or 0.00810900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

