Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 70,952 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,952 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Celsius were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $172,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $204,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 593.64 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

