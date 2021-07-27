Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 60 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equifax were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $255.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $257.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.04.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.