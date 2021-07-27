Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,733 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $272.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

