Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,728,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of CAR opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.57. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

