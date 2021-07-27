Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 113.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.