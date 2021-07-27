Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 672 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.