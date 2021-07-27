Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,182 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HomeStreet were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMST. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $804.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.