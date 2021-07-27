Thrive Token (THRT) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $194,140.72 and $1,098.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.56 or 0.00805466 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.