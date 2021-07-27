Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Achieves $48,401.76

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $48,401.76 and $96.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00348711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

