Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBPH opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

