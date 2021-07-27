The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 3%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.96 and last traded at $83.87. Approximately 99,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,956,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 166.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.22.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 917.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 254,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 268.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 959.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

