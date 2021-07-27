The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 273.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after buying an additional 626,235 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after buying an additional 168,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 685,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 102,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

