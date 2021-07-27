The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Star Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

OTCMKTS EHGRF remained flat at $$2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.