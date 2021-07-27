The Sandbox Reaches One Day Volume of $919.78 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 86.8% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $498.78 million and $919.78 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.01151174 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

