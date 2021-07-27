The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,249 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $21,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,251 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $21,267.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $78,418.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $38,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $268,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on REAL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

