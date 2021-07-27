The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.32. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

