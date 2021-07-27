The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE MCS opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Marcus will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

