The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

HNST traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82. The Honest has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. On average, analysts predict that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

