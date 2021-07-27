The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in July

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYYMF remained flat at $$4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.