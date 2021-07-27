The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $375.90 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

