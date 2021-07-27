The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 64,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 778,267 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,124,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 157,177 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

