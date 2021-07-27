The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

FBMS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $788.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

