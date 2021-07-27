The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) versus Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Critical Contrast

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estée Lauder Companies 9.45% 39.04% 10.10% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22%

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and Global Digital Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 8.45 $684.00 million $4.12 80.90 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Estée Lauder Companies and Global Digital Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estée Lauder Companies 0 4 15 1 2.85 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus price target of $318.19, suggesting a potential downside of 4.54%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats Global Digital Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

