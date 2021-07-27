The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $27.13 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

