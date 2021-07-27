The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.46.

CHEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

