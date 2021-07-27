The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $1,281.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,094.13.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $726.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $687.10 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,002.13.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.