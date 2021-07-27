The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of BX stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

