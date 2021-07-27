The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%.

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

