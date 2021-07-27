The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The AES by 84.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The AES by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

