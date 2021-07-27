TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target upped by Cowen from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.13.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE:TFII opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71. TFI International has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $105.33. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.