TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

NYSE TFII opened at $114.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $105.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on TFI International from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

