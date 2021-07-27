TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Stephens

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $105.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

