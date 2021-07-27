Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,571 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

TXN stock opened at $188.26 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

