Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $642.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The company has a market capitalization of $619.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $633.54. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.35.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

