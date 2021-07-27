Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of TSLA traded down $17.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.08. 664,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.54. The company has a market cap of $616.61 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $736.00 to $764.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.22.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.