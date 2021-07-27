Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.
Shares of TSLA traded down $17.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.08. 664,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.54. The company has a market cap of $616.61 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $736.00 to $764.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.22.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.