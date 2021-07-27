Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $74,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $736.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.22.

Tesla stock traded down $15.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.86. 410,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.32 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $633.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.